Aizawl: Mizoram is facing a severe shortage of petrol and diesel due to a blockade on National Highway-6/306, the state’s primary supply route from Assam.

The blockade, enforced by truckers under the Mizoram Tipper Association (MTA), Kolasib headquarters, entered its sixth day on Tuesday.

The truckers have been repairing the damaged Sairang-Kawnpui section of the highway, which was severely affected by monsoon rains. Since June 26, they have restricted vehicular movement on the stretch, disrupting the transport of essential commodities.

Most fuel stations in Aizawl have run out of stock. A few are distributing fuel through government-issued coupons. NH-306, part of which is also known as NH-6, is the main route for transporting goods into Mizoram from other states.

Four organisations—Mizoram Transformation Movement (MTM), Centre for Environment and Social Justice (CESJ), Mizoram First (MF), and Citizen Alliance for Truth and Justice (CATAJ)—on Tuesday urged the state government to begin immediate repairs.

They said the road had become dangerous for trucks and warned that people might resort to community service to repair it if the government failed to act.

The groups claimed that the Khamrang-Kawnpui stretch remains under state jurisdiction. However, PWD Minister Vanlalhlana said on Monday that the entire stretch from Sairang to Vairengte in Kolasib district was handed over to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) in 2020 by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

He said the NHIDCL initially declined full takeover due to pending repair work, which was completed last year. He added that the state government spent Rs 200 crore in 2024–25 and another Rs 111.74 crore in the current financial year on highway repairs, as it no longer receives MoRTH funding for the project.

Meanwhile, Director of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Saizikpuii said that some oil tankers and LPG trucks were allowed to proceed to Aizawl on Tuesday after appeals to the MTA. She expressed hope that the fuel shortage could ease in the coming days. No major shortages of other essential items have been reported so far.