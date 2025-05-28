Aizawl: Officials of the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department, assisted by volunteers of Young Mizo Association (YMA), seized 2 kilograms of heroin and 9.8 kg of Methamphetamine tablets altogether worth over Rs. 4 crore on the outskirts of Aizawl in the past two days, an official said.

Two persons, one of them a woman, have been arrested for possessing the drugs, he said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The official said that excise officials and members of the Central Anti-Drugs Squad (CADS) of Central YMA launched a joint operation at Phunchawng area on Sunday and seized 549 grams of heroin from the possession of the two accused, he said.

Subsequent investigation of the case led to the seizure of 1.5 kg more heroin and 9.8 kg of Methamphetamine tablets belonging to the two accused on Monday, he said.

The total seized heroin weighing over 2 kg and 9.8 kg Meth tablets were worth over Rs. 4 crore in the local market, the official said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A pick-up truck used for transporting the drugs was also seized by the agencies, he said. As revealed by the accused, the seized drugs were said to be handed over to non-locals, he said.

The two accused, identified as C. Lalramnunmawii (37) and Lalnunmawia (35), both hailing from Aizawl, were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and were produced before a special court (NDPS Act) in Aizawl on Monday, the official added.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Excise and Narcotics department said that the department has so far seized 26.4 kg of heroin and 67.1 kg of Methamphetamine from January till Monday (May 26).

Crystal Meth weighing 48 kg, 132.9 kg of ganja (cannabis) and 945 grams of Opium have also been seized during the same period, it said.