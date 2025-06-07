Aizawl: A senior official from Mizoram’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has assured that the state has adequate rice stocks to meet public demand during the upcoming monsoon season.

Department Secretary Teresa Vanlalhruaii stated on Friday that the government is taking proactive measures to prevent any shortage of food grains during the rainy months, a period that often poses transportation challenges across the state.

She informed that rice is now stocked sufficiently in all government godowns, including those in remote areas typically affected by monsoon-related disruptions.

To further ensure uninterrupted supply, the department working in coordination with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has arranged a three-month rice quota in advance for beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Vanlalhruaii added that rice quotas for June, July, and August will be fully distributed within this month to both Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Household (PHH) beneficiaries.

