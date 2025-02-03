Aizawl: Mizoram State Election Commission (SEC) has served show cause notices to two ministers over the alleged breach of model code conduct ahead of village council and local council polls scheduled to be held on February 12, a senior official said on Sunday.

State election commissioner H. Lalthlangliana said that notices were served to PWD minister Vanlalhlana and sports minister Lalnghinglova Hmar after the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) filed a complaint.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The two ministers were asked to submit their explanations by Monday, he said.

Apart from the complaint against the two ministers, the election commission has not received any other complaint about violation of MCC till Sunday, he said.

The MNF alleged that a video showing Vanlalhlana campaigning for Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) party candidates in the Durtlang local council from his ministerial office went viral on social media recently.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The minister violated the MCC provision for virtually campaigning from his office, it said.

The opposition party also alleged that Hmar had announced development plans and upcoming projects while meeting ZPM candidates in his constituency on January 27, which contravened the MCC provision.

It said that a section of media have quoted Hmar as saying that the state government allocated over Rs. 45 crore for the development Aizawl West-II constituency, including 25.35 crore for the construction of a market in the Vaivakawn area.

Hmar had also said that new inter-locality road will be constructed between Dinthar and Tuikual South areas, which will be named as ‘Aizawl West Outlet,’ the MNF said.

Officials said that 6,829 candidates are in the fray for elections to 544 village councils (VC) in nine districts barring three autonomous district council areas in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai and Siaha districts and 2,076 candidates for 111 local councils (LC) within Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC).

Although 6,942 candidates filed nomination for the VC polls, the nomination papers of 11 candidates have been rejected and 102 candidates have withdrawn their candidatures till the deadline on January 27, they said.

Similarly, 2084 candidates filed nomination for the LC polls, 2 nomination papers were rejected and 6 candidates withdrew their candidatures, they said.

Polling for the VC and LC polls will be held simultaneously on February 12 and counting of votes will take place on that day from 7 pm or as soon as polling is over, they said.

There are 2,416 seats in 544 VCs of which 613 seats are reserved for women.

Whereas in 111 LCs within AMC and LMC, there are 723 seats, of which 195 are reserved for women, they said.

There are 4,37,708 voters, including 2,22,098 female electors in 544 VCs, while there are 2,44,726 electorates in 87 LCs within AMC and 41,206 voters within LMC, which comprises 24 LCs, officials said.