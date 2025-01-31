Aizawl: The police have arrested an alleged female drug trafficker from Myanmar, who had escaped from two jails in Mizoram on separate occasions.

Lalchhanmawii, alias C Mawii, 44, was apprehended by local volunteers on January 29 and handed over to Champhai Police.

She is a high-profile under-trial prisoner facing multiple charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Lalchhanmawii’s first escape occurred on November 30, 2023, when she broke out of Central Jail Aizawl along with two other inmates.

She was recaptured and later transferred to Champhai District Jail on May 12, 2024.

However, she managed to escape again on December 18, 2024, along with another inmate.

The recapture was made possible through a coordinated effort between Mizoram Police, the Excise & Narcotics Department, and local groups.

Investigations are currently underway to determine how Lalchhanmawii managed to escape twice and whether any internal lapses contributed to her jailbreaks.