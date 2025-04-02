Aizawl: All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) president Alka Lamba on Tuesday claimed that the Congress will resurrect and come back to power in the near future.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference in Aizawl, Lamba, who visited Mizoram to strengthen Mahila congress in the state, said that she met former Mizoram chief minister and ex-party president Lal Thanhawla and discussed with him the political scenario of Mizoram and the future of Congress party in the state.

She also met state Congress president Lal Thanzara and other senior party leaders. “We are very optimistic and have high hopes for the party’s prospect of coming back to power. The Congress will regenerate both at the Centre and Mizoram,” Lamba said.

The Congress leader accused the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma of failing to provide welfare benefits to the general public, particularly women.

She claimed that Congress-ruled Telangana state provides cooking gas to families at the subsidized rate of Rs. 500 per cylinder per family.

Similarly, the Congress government in Karnataka provides free public transport (bus) services to women, she said. She said that she would meet Lalduhoma and enquire what his government has done for the welfare of the women.

Lamba accused the NDA government at the Centre of neglecting the crisis in Manipur.

She blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly not visiting Manipur since the ethnic violence broke out in the neighboring state in May 2023.

Citing that Congress gives due importance to peace and harmony, she said that the party prayed for immediate restoration of peace in Manipur.

Lamba also blamed the Centre for allegedly neglecting security measures and not properly guarding India’s border with Myanmar and Bangladesh, which resulted in rampant trafficking of drugs into India (Mizoram).

Mizoram shares a 510 km long border with Myanmar in the east and 318 km with Bangladesh in the west.