Mizoram: Mizoram’s Opposition party, Congress, on Thursday slammed the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government, headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, for allegedly awarding contracts worth over Rs 900 crore through restricted or selective tenders, in contravention of its party manifesto.

The Congress said that the ZPM was strongly against the rampant practice of awarding contracts under restricted tenders during the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government and had remained vocal on the issue until it came to power in December 2023.

Before the 2023 assembly polls, the party had also promised in its manifesto that it would exercise extreme caution and avoid, as far as possible, awarding excessive contracts through limited tenders if it came to power, it said.

“Despite the promise in its manifesto, the ZPM government has illegally awarded Rs 945.55 crore worth of contracts under the restricted tender system, which is far greater than those awarded during previous governments,” Congress spokesperson Lallianchhunga said.

As per a reply to a query filed under the Right to Information Act, the ZPM government, on April 17, accorded “blanket approval” to departments so they could award contracts worth Rs 629.17 crore from SASCI unduly to contractors shown favour using restricted tenders, he said.

Till April 29, the government had also awarded 47 contract works amounting to Rs 316.38 crore using selective tenders, he added.

Lallianchhunga said that the ZPM had strongly opposed awarding contracts through restricted tenders during the MNF government and that party leaders, particularly Lalduhoma, had remained vocal on the issue.

In the ZPM’s manifesto released before the 2023 assembly polls, it was clearly stated that the party would float open tenders as much as possible and would only use restricted tenders legally under unavoidable circumstances, he said.

He claimed that the ZPM government floated more restricted tenders than any past government, contradicting its manifesto.

Accusing the ZPM of not respecting its manifesto, the Congress leader said it has shown that it is not worthy of public trust.