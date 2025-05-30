Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has urged the Centre to develop rigid pavement roads across the state to ensure their durability, an official statement said on Thursday.

Lalduhoma called on Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday, and both the leaders discussed key road projects in the state, the statement said.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister proposed that the state replace existing bituminous pavements with concrete or rigid pavements to ensure that highways become more durable, particularly during the monsoon.

It stated that Minister Gadkari told the Mizoram Chief Minister that he would send officials to study the feasibility of rigid pavement roads in the state.

The two leaders also discussed other important road projects, including widening of Mizoram’s primary lifeline- NH-6/306 between Vairengte and Sairang into four lanes, construction of NH-306A between Vairengte in Kolasib district and New Vervek village in Aizawl district near the Manipur border, and expedition of repair work of NH-502 between south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai and Siaha towns, the statement read.

Lalduhoma was accompanied by Lok Sabha member Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, state chief secretary Khilli Ram Meena, and important officials in the meeting, the statement added.