Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Sunday heaped Praise on the contribution of the Roman Catholic Church in promoting education, healthcare, and social services, an official statement said.

Addressing the fresher social of the North East Catholic community of Delhi held in New Delhi, Lalduhoma said that the Catholic Church has played a remarkable role in the country in the fields of education, healthcare, and social service, the statement said.

In Mizoram too, the Church has made immense contributions, particularly through the Zoram Entu Pawl, which has been a strong support for the underprivileged, he said.

He recalled that St. Paul’s High School, the first high school in Mizoram established by the Church in 1953, is regarded as one of the best schools in the state till today.

The Chief Minister highlighted the fact that institutions run by Churches have produced many outstanding leaders from Mizoram, including the first Chief Minister, Ch. Chhunga, the first Mizo Minister in the Assam Government, A. Thanglura, Assam Public Service Commission Chairman, R. Thanhlira, Mr. F.C. Nghina, and J. Lalsangzuala, among many others.

He also mentioned that St. Anthony’s College, Shillong, is one of the oldest and most prestigious colleges in North East India.

Lalduhoma encouraged the youths to follow the footsteps of their elders, who had made remarkable contributions to society, and to continue carrying forward their legacy.

He added that the Church’s noble service has benefitted the people of Mizoram immensely and continues to be a blessing.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Education Minister Vanlalthlana and Lok Sabha member Richard Vanlalhmangaiha.