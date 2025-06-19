Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday launched the Vantlang Viltu (Citizen’s Eye) mobile application in Serchhip.

The app, developed by the Serchhip deputy commissioner’s office in collaboration with NIC, will enable citizens to report issues and grievances, incidents they witness in their localities, directly to the authorities in a systematic manner.

Launching the app, Lalduhoma expressed appreciation for the initiative, stating that the citizens’ eye is a meaningful step towards bridging the gap between the government and the people, ensuring a quick response to public grievances and urgent needs.

He praised the deputy commissioner and the development team for their proactive thinking.

CM Lalduhoma also expressed hope that people will use the app responsibly, and assured that even small concerns raised through the app will be addressed sincerely by the authorities.

He added that the application will greatly assist the government in improving public service delivery and governance.

He suggested that replicating the app in other districts would also be a welcome move.

The application allows citizens to report various issues such as illegal waste dumping, road damage, theft, law and order problems, health hazards, fire incidents, transformer breakdowns, power issues, traffic violations, water supply problems, and other everyday hardships that require government attention.