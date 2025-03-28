Mizoram: CM Lalduhawma expresses concern over rising youth deaths

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhawma on Thursday, expressed deep concern over the increasing number of deaths among the youth population in the state.

Addressing a general body meeting of the Former Legislators’ Association of Mizoram (FLAM) in Aizawl, Lalduhoma said that the state should make massive efforts to address the issue and ameliorate the increasing death rate among youths.

The Chief Minister said that he conducted a self-study and research on the increasing number of young deaths and discovered that generally, 7 bachelors died when an unmarried young female died at a point in time.

He said that people could see many graves belonging to youths and middle-aged men in cemeteries across the state, which factually indicated a high death rate among the young population.

Chief Minister further stated that there were also many young widows, who did not have proper means of living.

“State should make a collective effort to curb and tackle these pressing issues”, he said.

Chief Minister stated that the government has constituted a State Project Monitoring Committee to monitor all development projects. The Committee will ensure the execution of the projects properly and will prevent them from becoming unusable.

The chief minister also lauded the former legislators for setting an example of maintaining decorum in the house, which according to him, the present-day legislators continue to uphold.

“Established in 1994, FLAM currently has 117 members and 59 associate members, comprising the widows of deceased former MLAs and MPs. Of the 117 members, 7 were elected in the first assembly elections in 1972 when Mizoram became a Union Territory”, the Chief Minister added.