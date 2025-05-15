Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday inaugurated a Rs 2.52 crore bamboo processing unit at the state’s horticulture centre in Sairang, near Aizawl.

The unit comprises a bamboo treatment and seasoning plant, a bamboo depot and warehouse, and an activated charcoal facility. Authorities established it under the National Bamboo Mission.

Speaking at the event, Lalduhoma praised the initiative as a significant step forward for bamboo-based industrial development in Mizoram. He highlighted that people in the state can use bamboo, a valuable natural resource, both efficiently and sustainably.

“With advanced processing, bamboo can become a key driver of the state’s economy and generate a significant number of jobs,” the chief minister said.

He noted that bamboo, with its rapid growth cycle and resilience, provides a more sustainable alternative to wood in charcoal production. He added that producing charcoal from bamboo would help conserve forests and cause less environmental harm.

Horticulture Minister C. Lalsawivunga, who also attended the event, said the inauguration of the new unit marks a new era in bamboo processing in Mizoram.

In his technical report, C. H. Lalmuanpuia, Director of the Horticulture Department and Mission Director of the State Bamboo Mission, said the bamboo treatment and seasoning plant would significantly increase the utility and durability of bamboo, extending its lifespan to up to 50 years.

He further added that the bamboo depot and godown would serve as critical storage and supply facilities. The activated charcoal unit, he said, can produce up to three tonnes of charcoal daily, totaling around 900 tonnes annually.

To operate the facility, the unit will require approximately 670 bamboo culms each day. In addition, it will generate about 100 litres of vinegar daily as a byproduct, from which 54 litres of refined vinegar can be extracted through proper distillation.

Authorities have already set up three bamboo clusters in Chhingchhip and Baktawng villages (Serchhip district) and Saiphal village (Mamit district) to supply raw materials to the new unit.

The North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC) is providing technical support for these projects. Officials said the council will also conduct training programs to support effective implementation and management.