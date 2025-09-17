Guwahati: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma raised concern on Wednesday about growing rivalry among government departments and said his office is taking measures to resolve the issue, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

While speaking with newly recruited Mizo Civil Service (MCS) officers during their training for the combined foundation course here, Lalduhoma said he had noticed intense competition between departments, particularly concerning postings and service assignments, the CMO quoted him as saying.

He added that rivalry causes misunderstandings and fosters unhealthy competition among different service associations.