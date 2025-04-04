Mizoram CM announces strong financial growth with Rs. 1,093 crore balance

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday announced that the state’s financial position has seen a notable improvement over the past year, attributing this to a series of austerity measures implemented by the government.

He revealed that the state government had retained a cash balance of Rs. 1,093 crore with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at the close of the 2024-2025 financial year, despite facing fiscal challenges. This marks a significant achievement for the state, as in previous years, the government’s cash balance at the end of the financial year had typically ranged from Rs. 100 to 200 crore and often turned negative after salaries and pensions were disbursed in March.

In comparison, the cash balance at the end of the 2023-2024 fiscal year stood at Rs. 520 crore. Lalduhoma expressed pride in the fact that the state had managed to retain over Rs. 1,000 crore with the RBI by April 1, 2025, which he described as a clear indication of substantial improvement in Mizoram’s financial health.

He also noted that, except for one instance, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government, which assumed office on December 8, 2023, had not resorted to overdraft. Lalduhoma, who also holds the finance portfolio, emphasized that the ZPM government has maintained transparency and integrity, with no reports of corruption involving ministers, MLAs, or officials during the past year and three months.

The Chief Minister further stated that the government not only prioritizes development but also focuses on moral reformation within every household, ensuring that governance is both effective and ethical.

