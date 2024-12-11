Aizawl: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram and a sitting Mizo National Front (MNF) MLA, Rasik Mohan Chakma, was removed from his position as CEM through a no-confidence motion on Wednesday.

Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) member Doymoy Daveng Chakma moved the no-confidence motion during the first sitting of the council’s winter session.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Of the 18 members present during the voting, nine voted in favour of Chakma’s removal, while eight opposed it. Two members were absent from the session.

Council chairman Mohan Chakma, who conducted the proceedings of the sitting, declared the removal of Rasik Mohan Chakma from the office of CEM by a majority vote.

Also Read: Manipur: 2 men found hanging from tree in Kakching

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sources said the no-confidence motion arose from concerns about Chakma’s alleged self-centered leadership and financial mismanagement within the council.

Rasik Mohan Chakma, a 60-year-old veteran politician, has served as the Chakma Council’s CEM since his sixth election victory in May 2023.

He contested the Mizoram Assembly elections in November 2023 and was elected from the Chakma-dominated Tuichawng constituency on an MNF ticket.