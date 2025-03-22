Aizawl: In a historic move for India’s floriculture sector, the first consignment of Anthurium flowers from Mizoram was flagged off to Singapore, signaling positive development for the North Eastern Region (NER) in global trade.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), in partnership with Mizoram’s Department of Horticulture, orchestrated the landmark export event, held in a hybrid format blending physical and digital participation.

The ceremonial flag-off was led by APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev and Special Secretary of the Department of Horticulture, Ramdinliani, alongside representatives from APEDA, the Mizoram government, Zo Anthurium Growers Cooperative Society, IVC Agrovet Pvt. Ltd., and Singapore-based importer Veg Pro Singapore Pte. Ltd.

The shipment, consisting of 1,024 vibrant Anthurium cut flowers weighing 70 kg and packed in 50 corrugated boxes, departed from Aizawl via Kolkata, showcasing the region’s growing logistical capabilities.

Sourced from the Zo Anthurium Growers Cooperative Society in Aizawl and exported by IVC Agrovet Pvt. Ltd., this consignment underscores the economic and cultural significance of Anthurium cultivation in Mizoram.

Known for its striking beauty and ornamental value, the flower is a cornerstone of local livelihoods, particularly empowering farmers and women in the state.

Mizoram’s annual “Anthurium Festival” further celebrates this floral treasure, boosting tourism and highlighting its potential on a global scale.

This export triumph builds on the momentum from the International Conclave cum Buyer-Seller Meet (IBSM), hosted by APEDA and the Mizoram government on December 6, 2024, in Aizawl.

The event connected nine international buyers from nations including Singapore, UAE, and Russia with 24 Indian exporters, laying the groundwork for trade partnerships that have now borne fruit with this Singapore shipment.

India’s floriculture exports, valued at USD 86.62 million in FY 2023-2024, are poised for growth, with the NER emerging as a key player. APEDA’s efforts to harness the region’s horticultural and floricultural potential through promotional initiatives and stakeholder collaborations are driving this expansion. “This shipment is a game-changer for Mizoram and the Northeast,” an APEDA spokesperson noted. “It’s not just about flowers—it’s about opening doors to global markets and uplifting communities.”

As Mizoram’s Anthuriums bloom in Singapore, the state takes a confident step toward establishing itself as a floral export hub, with APEDA’s support paving the way for a flourishing future.