Aizawl: A four-month-old BJP rule in Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) came to an end on Monday as the party leader and the council’s Chief Executive Member (CEM) was removed in a no-confidence motion, an official said.

The official said that a special session was convened by the council chairman, Lakkhan Chakma, during which the BJP-led executive committee headed by Molin Kumar Chakma was voted out of power.

The no-confidence motion was moved by Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) member Doymoy Daveng Chakma, who cited that Chakma has lost the confidence of the majority of members, necessitating a change in leadership.

Of the 17 elected members present and voting, 15 voted in favour of Chakma’s removal, while 1 voted against it, and the lone MNF member, Rasik Mohan Chakma, abstained from voting, the official said.

Recently, 12 BJP members, including Lakkhan Chakma, had quit the party and defected to ZPM, posing a threat to the Molin Kumar Chakma-led executive committee, which was formed on February 4 to be the first BJP-led executive committee in the CADC since 1972.

In the 20-member council, the ZPM now has 16 members, the BJP -2, and the MNF – 1, according to the official.

One seat remains vacant due to the death of a BJP member from Kamalanagar West constituency in April, he said.

The ZPM is yet to stake a claim to form the next executive committee, in the CADC, the official said.

The CADC was formed under the sixth schedule of the country’s constitution in 1972 for the welfare of Chakma tribals of Mizoram.

Its headquarters are Chawngte or Kamalangar in the Lawngtlai district.

The council has 20 elected members and 4 nominated members.