Aizawl: The Mizoram government has initiated preliminary steps to facilitate the Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) decision to fence the 1,643-km-long Indo-Myanmar border, according to an official release.

A preliminary survey is scheduled to begin at Thingsai village in Hnahthial district. Representatives from the offices of the district collector, superintendent of police, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and Assam Rifles are participating in the exercise.

A coordination meeting chaired by Hnahthial Deputy Commissioner K Vanlalruati was held on Wednesday to discuss the feasibility of the border fencing project within the district.

According to the government, the survey aims to assess the physical feasibility of erecting the border fence and to collect feedback from residents in the affected areas. Hnahthial district, located in southeastern Mizoram, has an international entry-exit point at Thingsai.

Mizoram shares a 510-km-long boundary with Myanmar’s Chin state across six districts: Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has implemented restrictions on the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the international border.

Under the revised FMR guidelines, residents within 10 km on either side of the border are now required to obtain a border pass to cross. The pass allows a stay of up to seven days and is available to both Indian and Myanmarese nationals. Applicants must submit proof of residence within the 10-km zone.

These new regulations, effective from December 31, are being enforced by state police, Assam Rifles, and health department personnel at designated entry and exit points.

In February, the Mizoram Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution opposing the central government’s decision to fence the border and impose tighter FMR regulations.

Various civil society organisations in Mizoram, along with Naga and Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur, have also expressed concerns, stating that the fencing could disrupt traditional and familial ties between communities living along the border.