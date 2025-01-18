Aizawl: In a significant development for rural land ownership, Mizoram has become the first state in the Northeast to distribute property cards under the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually presided over a nationwide distribution event on Saturday, handing out over 65 lakh property cards to residents in over 50,000 villages across 10 States and 2 Union territories.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Mizoram, with 1,754 beneficiaries from 18 villages, was among the participating states.

Mizoram Governor Gen V.K. Singh (Retd) lauded the SVAMITVA scheme during the virtual event, expressing his pride in Mizoram’s pioneering role in the Northeast.

He commended the Land Revenue and Settlement Department for their successful implementation and urged them to maintain this momentum. The Governor also congratulated the beneficiaries and extended his best wishes to all involved.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Launched in 2020 by the Prime Minister, SVAMITVA aims to empower rural India by providing a digital record of ownership (Record of Rights) to residents using drone technology for surveying.

A Mizoram government statement stated that the scheme utilizes drone and Geographic Information System (GIS) technology to create documented records of rights in revenue documents for inhabited village areas.

These property cards serve multiple purposes, functioning as legal documentation, collateral for bank loans, and facilitating various other important processes.

To ensure efficient execution, the Mizoram government collaborated with the Survey of India through a Memorandum of Understanding signed on July 8, 2021.

Drone surveys commenced in December 2021 for villages lacking existing revenue surveys and were completed by December 2024, encompassing 319 villages across nine districts.

Mizooram’s pioneering distribution of property cards began on April 24, 2023. With Saturday’s distribution, the state has issued a total of 2,909 property cards thus far.

The coming phases aim to extend the initiative to provide around 35,000 additional property cards to residents.