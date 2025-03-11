Aizawl: The Mizoram assembly passed a bill on Monday to allow the sale, manufacture, and supply of wine and beer made from locally produced agricultural and horticultural products by amending the existing prohibition law. Opposition members objected and staged a walkout.

Mizoram has been a dry state for more than five years, following the implementation of the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act in May 2019.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This law replaced the “Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition & Control) or MLPC Act, 2014” introduced by the former Congress government led by Lal Thanhawla, which allowed liquor shops to operate in the state.

The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, introduced the amendment bill.

It aims to permit the manufacture, sale, and supply of wine and local fruit beer made solely from locally produced ginger, banana, dragon fruit, passion fruit, pineapple, gooseberry, guava, starfruit, sugarcane, jackfruit, watermelon, and honeydew melon, with restrictions.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The bill also proposes granting special permits to foreign and domestic dignitaries, as well as tourists, to bring liquor into Mizoram or purchase it from the excise department during their stay.

Additionally, the bill seeks to allow the excise department to set up department stores to stock confiscated liquor for individuals to consume for health reasons.

State Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnginghlova Hmar, who tabled the bill in the assembly, stated that the bill focuses on farmers’ upliftment. He explained that the bill would enable farmers to process their agricultural and horticultural products into wine and beer.

However, the bill does not apply to beer and wine imported from outside the state.

Hmar emphasized that the bill does not seek to relax the ban on hard liquor but aims to strengthen the existing prohibition law by banning alcohol and increasing the conviction rate.

Hmar further mentioned that the bill, once enacted, would also apply to the three Autonomous District Councils in the southern part of the state regarding the ban on distilled alcoholic liquor, which is currently excluded from the existing prohibition law.

The amendment bill also aims to allow the manufacture of wine and beer from various local agricultural and horticultural products across the state, aside from grapes.

Under the existing law, the sale of wines made from grapes grown in Champhai and Hnahlan in the eastern district is allowed.

The previous MNF government legislated the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, which imposes a blanket ban on the sale, manufacture, consumption, and import of liquor, including beer. The law came into force on May 28, 2019, barring three ADCs.

The bill sparked prolonged discussions involving 23 members, including House Leader Lalduhoma. Opposition members strongly objected to it. MNF leader Lalchhandama Ralte accused the bill of insulting the people and claimed that the government disrespected the requests of churches and NGOs.

Taking strong exception to the amendment bill’s coverage of ADCs, lone Congress legislator C. Ngunlianchunga argued that it infringed upon the rights of the ADCs.

Accusing the government of attempting to relax alcohol and prohibition norms, all opposition members, including 10 from the Mizo National Front (MNF), 2 from the BJP, and 1 from Congress, staged a walkout before the amendment bill passed.

Lalduhoma blamed the opposition members for accusing the government of allowing the sale of hard liquor in the state merely by granting relaxation to foreign and domestic dignitaries and tourists.

He pointed out that some Muslim countries, which strictly ban alcohol, allow it in hotels and restaurants for foreign dignitaries and tourists.

Despite objections from the opposition, Lalduhoma asserted that the general public would support the amendment bill.