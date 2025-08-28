Aizawl: The Mizoram Assembly on Tuesday passed the Mizoram Prohibition of Beggary Bill, 2025, amid objections from opposition members.

The bill aims not only to prevent begging but also to provide support and rehabilitation for beggars through sustainable livelihood programs, officials said.

Social Welfare, Women and Child Development Minister Lalrinpuii, who introduced the bill, said that while Mizoram currently has very few beggars due to its social structure, active involvement of churches and NGOs, and ongoing welfare schemes, there are concerns about a potential rise in beggary, particularly with the upcoming inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line by the Prime Minister on September 13.

The bill, once enacted, will prohibit individuals from begging and address instances of forced beggary. The government plans to set up a state-level relief board and receiving centres to temporarily house beggars.

The board will work with local NGOs and churches to ensure that beggars are either reunited with relatives or sent to their native homes within 24 hours. Those without proper family support will be placed in relief centres for rehabilitation.

Lalrinpuii emphasized that the law aims to foster collaboration among the government, NGOs, and churches to tackle beggary in the state. According to a survey by the Social Welfare Department, there are over 30 beggars, including non-locals, in the state capital, Aizawl.

The minister stated that most beggars can be supported and rehabilitated without resorting to begging if proper attention is given by local authorities and church organizations.

Opposition members, including MNF leader Lalchhandama Ralte, opposed the bill, arguing that it could conflict with Christian faith and harm the state’s reputation. They suggested stronger community involvement as an alternative solution.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma stated that the primary aim of the bill is rehabilitation rather than punishment, ensuring that Mizoram remains free from beggary through collective efforts of the government, NGOs, and churches. The bill was passed after extensive deliberation involving 13 members of the legislature.