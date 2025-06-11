Aizawl: Mizoram’s capital Aizawl on Tuesday became the fourth state capital in Northeast India to gain railway connectivity, as authorities commissioned the long-awaited 51.38 km Sairang–Bairabi broad gauge line, according to an official statement.

Northeast Frontier Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, confirmed that the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) completed the final safety inspection, paving the way for operational clearance. The railway formally authorized the line for use following the inspection.

“Trains will begin operating once the Centre grants its final approval,” Sharma said, adding that a formal inauguration is expected soon.

Between June 6 and 10, CRS (Northeast Frontier Circle) Sumeet Singhal led a comprehensive inspection of the final 33.864 km stretch from Hortoki to Sairang. Inspectors examined the route using motor trolleys, on foot, and conducted a speed trial with a diesel-hauled inspection train.

Sharma highlighted the challenging terrain of the Hortoki–Sairang section, which includes 32 tunnels and 35 major bridges. “Despite these engineering difficulties, our teams delivered outstanding results,” he said.

Following the successful inspection, the CRS approved the line for both passenger and freight movement at a maximum speed of 90 km/h on the main route.

“This marks the completion of the entire 51.38 km Bairabi–Sairang railway project and brings direct rail access to Aizawl for the first time,” Sharma stated.

He noted that the earlier commissioned Bairabi–Hortoki section set the foundation for this final milestone. “With this development, Mizoram now stands fully connected to the national railway network,” he added.

Sharma emphasized the broader significance of the achievement: “This is more than just infrastructure; this project will boost passenger and cargo movement, spur economic growth, and fulfill the long-standing aspiration of the people of Mizoram to see trains in their capital.”

Engineers have hailed the Bairabi–Sairang line as a marvel of Indian Railways. The project includes 48 tunnels, 55 major bridges, 87 minor bridges, along with five road overbridges and six road underbridges. The total tunnel length spans 12,853 meters.

Indian Railways divided the project into four segments: Bairabi–Hortoki, Hortoki–Kawnpui, Kawnpui–Mualkhang, and Mualkhang–Sairang.

By commissioning this route, Indian Railways has achieved a major milestone in its mission to connect remote and strategic regions, reaffirming its commitment to inclusive development across the Northeast, Sharma said.