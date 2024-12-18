Guwahati: A total of 38 cybercriminals have been convicted in Mizoram in less than three years, between 2021 and December 5, 2024.

The Aizawl cybercrime police station has registered 296 cases during this period, of which 10 have been resolved.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

As many as 102 people, including seven juveniles, have been arrested, with chargesheets filed in 88 cases and final reports submitted in 83 cases.

There are 53 pending cases in total, with 32 under investigation due to inter-state ramifications and 21 pending without such ramifications.

Also Read: Nagaland urban population recorded 66% growth since 2011: Rio

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

On the other hand, there are 51 cybercrime cases pending in the courts.

Financial crimes, such as bank fraud, constitute the highest number of cybercrimes in Mizoram, with 176 cases recorded at the cybercrime police station during the period. This is followed by 56 cases of sexual harassment.

Other cases include 31 instances of identity theft, 16 cases of child pornography, nine cases of social media harassment, six cases of copyright infringement, five cases of false rumours and one case of hacking.

Over Rs 15.31 lakh has been recovered in financial fraud cases, and accounts of cybercriminals amounting to more than Rs 81.79 lakh have been frozen.