Aizawl: Security forces in Mizoram seized over 34 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 102.65 crore in a major anti-narcotics operation along the Indo-Myanmar border, officials said on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police in the border village of Zote, Champhai district.

According to an Assam Rifles spokesperson, intelligence inputs had flagged the movement of narcotics in the area. A suspected individual carrying the consignment abandoned it and fled into the nearby jungle when challenged.

A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of 34.218 kg of methamphetamine tablets, with an estimated street value of Rs 102.654 crore. The seized drugs were handed over to the Champhai excise and narcotics department for further legal action.

The Assam Rifles, responsible for securing a 510-km stretch of the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram, maintains strict vigilance against illegal activities.

The 23 Sector Assam Rifles Headquarters in Aizawl supervises three battalions, each operating six Company Operating Bases to ensure robust surveillance and border security.