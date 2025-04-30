Mizoram: 225 vehicles stranded as MZP enforces blockade on national highway

Guwahati: Mizoram is witnessing a major disruption in transportation and daily life as members of the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), a prominent student organization, have enforced indefinite blockades on two key roads: the Aizawl-Thenzawl-Lunglei (ATL) Road and National Highway 54(A), which connects Lunglei to Lawngtlai.

The protest, now in its third day, has stranded at least 225 vehicles, including trucks transporting essential goods and ambulances.

According to Jerome Lalmuankima Hmar, Superintendent of Police, Lunglei district, “Protesters have blocked roads at Pukpui and Zobawk villages, effectively cutting Lunglei off from Lawngtlai.”

The state government allegedly diverted Rs 44 crore, half of the Rs 90 crore originally allocated for the maintenance of the ATL Road, sparking the agitation.

The Lunglei unit of MZP is demanding immediate restoration of the funds and fulfillment of the government’s poll promise to repair the deteriorating ATL Road.

In response to the agitation, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma assured that the government will allocate additional funds and address the issue to resolve the crisis.

He also stated that the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) is currently reviewing the ATL Road for long-term maintenance improvements.

However, MZP leaders remain firm in their demands, and the protest continues to escalate.

Lalpeksanga Chenkual, advisor to the Lunglei MZP, questioned the government’s ability to provide additional funds when they allegedly diverted a significant portion of the original allocation.

MZP leaders insist that someone illicitly diverted Rs 44 crore, half of the originally earmarked Rs 90 crore for ATL Road maintenance.

Chenkual asserted, “We demand that someone restore the diverted funds, and above all, the Zoram People’s Movement government should deliver their poll promise to repair the ATL Road.”

MZP protesters have displayed placards featuring the Chief Minister’s mobile number, urging those in emergency situations to call him directly.

The blockade has caused significant hardship, especially for patients and commuters. Supplies of food, drinking water, and fuel are dwindling among the stranded truckers.

SP Hmar urged affected individuals to file complaints with the District Magistrates and expressed hope for a peaceful resolution.

Meanwhile, members of the Sekhum branch of the YMA are providing humanitarian aid by distributing free meals to stranded truckers and passengers.