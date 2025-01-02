Aizawl: Twelve individuals were arrested and 13 cases registered in Mizoram‘s Aizawl district for disregarding the government’s ban on fireworks during New Year’s Eve celebrations, officials confirmed.

According to a police official, the arrests and cases stemmed from the illegal use and detonation of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials. Twenty-three cases were flagged by various police stations in the district for further investigation.

While detailed reports from other districts are pending, the official noted that firecracker usage in Aizawl city was significantly less pronounced this year compared to previous celebrations, thanks to the government’s directive.

The Mizoram government had previously issued a prohibition on firecrackers, sky lanterns, and other pyrotechnic materials to ensure an environmentally friendly Christmas and New Year’s celebration.

Community leaders and civil society organizations also actively campaigned against the use of fireworks.

To monitor compliance, police deployed drones in various police station jurisdictions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Video recordings from drones are being analyzed, and subsequent legal action will be taken against violators of the prohibitory order on firecrackers,” stated a police action report.

Despite the restrictions, Christian-dominated Mizoram enthusiastically celebrated the New Year with festive fervor at numerous events organized by various organizations and clubs.

Hundreds of churches across the state held customary worship services, prayers, and congregational singing as part of the New Year celebrations.

The Presbyterian Church of India, the Baptist Church of Mizoram, and other churches are scheduled to host community feasts on Thursday to conclude the New Year festivities.

All churches in the state held midnight services on Tuesday to welcome the new year.

For the past two weeks, Mizoram has been immersed in a festive atmosphere leading up to Christmas, the state’s most significant annual celebration.