Guwahati: A tragic stone wall collapse in Thuampui locality of Aizawl, Mizoram, on Friday resulted in one fatality and one injury, as rescue teams continue to search for a third person feared trapped, according to sources.

Sources indicate that the incident coincides with Mizoram, battling severe weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across the state.

Sources confirmed that the rescue workers recovered Lalnunmawia from Tlungvel village, confirming his death. Meanwhile, Lalfakzuala from Aizawl’s Ramthar locality sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

“Emergency crews are persistently working through challenging conditions at the collapse site to locate the remaining individual they believe is buried under the debris,” sources reported.

The relentless rainfall that pounded the region through the night has rendered ground conditions unstable, exacerbating the risks in Mizoram’s hilly terrain.

Sources noted that the authorities are maintaining heightened vigilance, despite no immediate reports of major landslides as of 6 AM. However, a separate rockfall reported on the Chanmari Ramhlun road in Aizawl further highlights the dangers posed by the ongoing extreme weather.

Notably, the state government had announced the closure of all educational institutions on Wednesday evening, acting on alerts from meteorological centers in Guwahati and Aizawl.

Statewide emergency response systems, including the State Emergency Operations Centre and district-level centers, are on high alert.

Authorities urged the residents to contact helplines 1077, 1070, 0389-2342520, or the universal emergency number 112 for immediate assistance.

Furthermore, the Mizoram Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department has advised citizens to remain indoors during adverse weather conditions and report any incidents to the nearest emergency center without delay.