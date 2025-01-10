Implement central schemes effectively in states: Union Minister in Mizoram

AIZAWL: Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Durga Das Uikey during his visit to Mizoram said that states should take sincere steps to ensure that the Central schemes are implemented and executed fully to benefit the people.

Speaking to reporters in Aizawl, Uikey said that various develop projects are being provided to the states under the Tribal Affairs Ministry.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He said that state governments should execute and implement the Central schemes to ensure that people benefit from them. The Union Minister said that he visited Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Aizawl’s Tlangnuam area on Thursday and inspected the school’s facilities.

He expressed disappointment over the construction of EMRS and its hostel, which he said are not up to the mark.

He said he instructed officials and contractors to improve the school building and the hostel.

The EMRS schools are constructed under the Central schemes at the cost involving crores of rupees to provide free education to the tribal students, according to the Minister.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He urged officials and contractors to do their works sincerely to ensure that the projects are completed in time and are run properly.

Uikey claimed that the Northeast region has witnessed significant progress under the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as compared to other dispensations.

The region has seen immense development in terms of connectivity, economy, education and public health under the Modi government, he said.

He also reiterated the Centre’s commitment towards empowering and uplifting the tribal communities in the Northeast.