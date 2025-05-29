Aizawl: Unidentified miscreants destroyed an under-construction guest house in a disputed area along the Mizoram-Tripura border early Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) H. Ramthlengliana said the incident occurred when unidentified people used explosives to damage the guest house, which was being constructed by the Tripura Forest Department.

The structure was located in the disputed area near Mizoram’s Phuldungsei village in Mamit district, an area claimed by both states, he said.

Ramthlengliana said that the construction was put on hold by the Tripura government after Mizoram objected to it recently.

Despite the explosion, the situation along the interstate border is calm, he added.

The IGP said they have informed about the incident to their Tripura counterparts and the district administration.

He added that the matter is being investigated, and no person has been arrested so far in connection with the explosion.

Mizoram shares a 66-km-long border with Tripura.

Tensions recently flared along the interstate boundary after Mizoram civil society organisations and student organisations opposed the construction of the guest house.