Aizawl: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday appealed to the Centre to extend immediate relief to those affected by landslides, floods, and other disasters caused by heavy rains in Mizoram.

In a statement, the party said it received reports from its Mizoram unit that the state’s residents are enduring severe hardships due to the ongoing calamities.

"In this hour of distress, we urge the Government of India to awaken its conscience and provide swift support and relief to the people of Mizoram affected by these natural disasters," the statement read.

The AICC also called on both the central and state governments to take all necessary measures to minimize the impact of such calamities on the population in the future.

The party praised civil society organizations and local volunteers for their coordinated efforts in rescue and rehabilitation operations.

The recent spate of landslides, floods, house collapses, and other calamities triggered by heavy rains over the past several days has claimed five lives in the state, including three Myanmar refugees.

While the weather has shown signs of improvement, with moderate rainfall reported on Wednesday, the devastation remains widespread.

According to data released by Mizoram’s Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department on Wednesday, since May 24, the state has witnessed 675 landslides and 269 houses damaged or destroyed.

A total of 357 families have been evacuated due to flooding and landslides, the report added.

East Mizoram’s Champhai district, bordering Myanmar, recorded the highest number of landslides at 210, followed by Serchhip with 137, and Khawzawl with 92.

Serchhip also suffered the most house damages, with 99 reported, followed by Champhai (39), Siaha (29), and Aizawl district, which reported 31 landslides and 18 damaged houses.