Aizawl: A 30-day budget session of the Mizoram legislative assembly will begin on Wednesday, an assembly secretariat official said on Tuesday.

This is the fourth session of the present 9th assembly after the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) came to power in December 2023, she said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Governor Vijay Kumar Singh will deliver his maiden address on the first day, while Chief Minister Lalduhoma will present the state’s annual budget for the 2025-2026 financial year on March 4, she noted.

This will be the second budget presentation by Lalduhoma, who also holds the finance portfolio.

The official mentioned that the assembly will pay tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died on December 26 last year, on February 21, the second day of the budget session.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Lalduhoma will make an obituary reference to Singh, who had visited the state several times in his roles as Union Finance Minister and Prime Minister, she explained.

The assembly secretariat received 3 new bills, including the Mizoram State University Bill, 2025, the Mizoram Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Bill, 2025, and one amendment bill. The official stated that the assembly will table all of these bills in the upcoming budget session.

Earlier, state higher and technical education secretary H. Lalengmawia said that despite financial constraints, the state government was preparing for the establishment of the state university, as colleges affiliated with central universities like Mizoram University (MZU) will no longer be allowed after 2035 under the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

The state university will adopt a cluster model, integrating various colleges and institutions to operate under a single framework, he added.

If the Mizoram Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Bill passes, it will allow private placement agencies in the state to send youths, especially for domestic work, to foreign countries, officials said.

The assembly official reported that ministers have received 819 starred questions and 96 unstarred questions, which they will answer during the session.

Additionally, the assembly has received 85 private member resolutions and one official resolution so far, she said.

According to the schedule set by the Business Advisory Committee meeting, chaired by assembly speaker Lalbiakzama recently, the budget session will conclude on March 20.