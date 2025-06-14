Aizawl: BJP Mizoram unit president Vanlalhmuaka claimed that more than 1.45 lakh household tap connections have been installed in rural Mizoram under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission.

Addressing a professionals’ meet organized by the BJP recently on 11 years of the Modi government, Vanlalhmuaka said reports indicated that all villages in Mizoram have been provided with tap connections during the 11 years of the BJP-led NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He stated that only 6.9 percent of rural villages in the state received tap connections till 2019.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government in the northeastern state, Vanlalhmuaka said that a total of Rs. 2,635 crore has been disbursed as collateral-free loans under the MUDRA scheme so far. He added that more than 4 lakh bank accounts were opened for women under the Jan Dhan account scheme and 655 loan accounts under Stand-Up India. He also mentioned that Rs. 90 crore has been sanctioned in the state as loans under Stand-Up India.

During Modi’s 11 years in government, 24,546 houses have been constructed in rural areas and 24,243 others in urban areas across Mizoram under the Housing for All scheme, he said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Toilets have been constructed for 47,100 households under the Swachh Bharat Mission, he stated.

According to Vanlalhmuaka, over 36,000 families have been provided with free cooking gas connections under the Ujjwala Mission, and 6.83 lakh beneficiaries were given free ration under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

He also said that 5.71 lakh beneficiaries have availed cashless treatment under the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme.