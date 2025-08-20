Aizawl: Assam Rifles personnel on Monday seized 6.86 kg (70,700 tablets) of Methamphetamine valued at Rs 21 crore at a border crossing point in Zokhawthar, located along the Mizoram-Myanmar border, officials said.

The operation was carried out based on intelligence inputs, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No arrests have been made in connection with the seizure.

The recovered drugs were handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Aizawl on the same day.