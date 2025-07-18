Aizawl: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has officially declared the ancient menhirs of Lianpui village in Mizoram’s Champhai district, as a ‘monument of national importance’.

The announcement, made on July 14, follows a public notification issued on February 9 under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. As no objections were received during the two-month notice period, the notification was finalised.

The menhirs—upright stone memorials featuring intricate carvings—are known for their pre-Christian Mizo iconography.

According to archaeologist Vanlalhuma from the Mizoram Department of Art and Culture, the carvings depict human figures, birds, animals, mithun heads, gongs, and lizards, reflecting cultural practices of the Mizo community prior to the arrival of Christianity.

“These stones are arranged in eight alignments—four running north-south and four east-west—indicating a deliberate and possibly ceremonial layout,” Vanlalhuma said.

Lianpui village was originally established in the early 18th century at Mualbawk by Lusei chief Lianpuia and later moved to its present location. The village is now home to one of the state’s most significant archaeological sites.

With the new designation, the site will receive protection and conservation support from the central government. Officials expect this recognition to also promote archaeological tourism in the region.

Lianpui is the second menhir site in Mizoram to receive national status, following Vangchhia, located around 20 km south. Vangchhia, also known as Kawtchhuah Ropui or the Great Entrance, was the first ASI-recognised site in the state and features over 170 carved menhirs illustrating scenes of warriors, communal activities, and local legends.