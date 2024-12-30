Aizawl: Mizoram police have heaved a sigh of relief as the crime rate has dropped drastically during this Christmas festivities compared to the past.

This is the second Christmas being celebrated in Christian majority state after the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government headed by chief minister Lalduhoma came into existence on December 8 last year.

Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said that Christmas celebrations were peaceful as there were no major law and order issues across the state during the festivities.

Although there were minor police cases relating particularly to burglary and illegal selling of firecrackers and fireworks, the crime rate has significantly dropped as compared to the past festivities.

He said No major crime or road accidents has been reported during the Christmas festivities.

He lauded the people for respecting the laws and government orders prohibiting bursting of firecrackers and using other fireworks.

Khiangte said that comprehensive security measures are in place to ensure a peaceful New Year celebration.

According to police, about 28 criminal cases were registered in various police stations within the state capital Aizawl region between December 24 and December 29, of which burglary cases accounted for the highest at 22.

Two persons were arrested for selling or bursting banned firecrackers or fireworks and 2 others were booked under the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act for consuming alcohol, they said.

Besides, three unnatural death cases have been reported during the same period, they said.

At least 47 people were arrested for breaking traffic rules during Christmas festivities, according to the police.

Commencing from pre-Christmas night (December 24), Christmas was celebrated with religious fervour in all parts of the state.

The celebration culminated in traditional community feasts marking the conclusion of the religious festival on December 26 for the majority of churches.

Sources said that a few churches in rural areas extended Christmas celebrations till Sunday (December 29).

Mizoram is also gearing up for New Year celebrations and most churches have chalked out two days programmes for the celebration.