Aizawl: Mizoram is gearing up for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13, an official said on Monday.

PM Modi will also fly to violence-hit Manipur after inaugurating a new railway line on the same day, he added.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the new Bairabi-Sairang railway line from Lammual in Aizawl during his one- day visit, he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Lalduhoma had also said that the PM will visit the state on September 13 to inaugurate Bairabi-Sairang railway line and Sairang railway station.

Meanwhile, state chief secretary Khilli Ram Meena on Monday convened an important meeting of various departments and law enforcement agencies to review preparedness for the PM’s visit, an official statement said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Manipur: PM Modi may visit strife-torn state in September

The meeting deliberated various issues, including security measures, traffic management, reception and street decoration in view of the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister, it said.

It also deliberated about arrangement to allow government employees, farmers and students from various schools and colleges within Aizawl district to participate at the inaugural function to be held at Lammaul in Aizawl.

The Bairabi-Sairang railway line was commissioned by the NF Railway, which executed the project, after it passed safety inspection by Commissioner of Railway Safety (Northeast Frontier Circle) Sumeet Singhal, in early June.

The 51.38 km long railway line project is part of the Centre’s Act East policy, which aims at boosting connectivity and economic integration across the Northeast region.

The new railway line will first link Aizawl with Assam’s Silchar town and then the rest of the country and brings Mizoram within the fold of India’s railway network for the first time.

The Bairabi – Sairang new line railway project is an engineering marvel of the Indian Railways.

The new railway line features 48 tunnels stretching over 12.8 km, 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges.

Bridge no-196 along the Bairabi-Sairang stretch rises to 104 metres, taller than the Qutub minar.

The railway line also includes five road over-bridges and six under-bridges built across four sections from Bairabi-Sairang.It has four stations- Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang and Sairang.