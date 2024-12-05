Aizawl: The Mizoram-based Zo Re-Unification Organisation (ZORO) – a Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi group representing all ethnic Zo or Mizo tribes in India, Bangladesh and Myanmar – on Wednesday released an identity proof to certify the indigenous identity of any holder belonging to the ethnic Zo people.

The Zo indigenous identity card was released by Mizoram assembly speaker Lalbiakzama in the state capital Aizawl.

ZORO general secretary L Ramdinliana Renthlei said the identity card certifies the indigenous identity of the holder in accordance with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), 2007.

He said it will help the Zo indigenous people assert their rights to maintain and develop contacts, relations and cooperation across borders for spiritual, cultural, political, economic and social purposes with their own members.

Renthlei said the card will also facilitate easy contact and movement of the Zo indigenous people between three countries – India, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

He said it will be officially communicated to the UN, as well as to the governments of India, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Renthlei said similar copies of the letter informing the Indian government about the issuance of the identity card will also be sent to the governments of Mizoram, Manipur, Assam and Tripura.