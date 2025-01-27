Shillong: TuneCore, the leading artist development and music distribution platform, has partnered with Bloomverse Music Festival for the second time.

Bloomverse is a boutique music festival by Skillbox that has made its mark for spotlighting independent artists from the region. The festival has featured artists like The Midnight, Anuv Jain, Lifafa, Lucid Recess, Digital Suicide, etc., in prior editions.

With the goal of fostering independent music in Northeast India, one TuneCore artist will get a chance to perform at the festival taking place at Lum’er Pyngngad in Meghalaya, on February 14.

Last year, through a similar activity, Chorun Mugli, a singer-songwriter from Arunachal Pradesh, won the contest and was amongst the opening billing for synthwave band The Midnight, along with other pioneering artists from the region like Nokpante, Polar Lights, Meba Ofilia.

Since then, Mugli has gone on to play festivals and solo shows across India and is considered one of the prominent Indian singer-songwriter artists to emerge from the North East region.

The contest is open to all artists who release with TuneCore, residing in the 8 states of the region. In addition to the slot, the artist will also receive a landed fee of INR 30,000 for TLB expenses. Artists can submit their music before 3rd February here.