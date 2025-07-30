Guwahati: The family of Indore-based transport entrepreneur Raja Raghuvanshi, who was murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, has given their approval for a film inspired by the shocking crime.

The case drew widespread attention after police arrested Raja’s wife, Sonam, and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha as prime suspects.

Director SP Nimbawat is helming the project, which is tentatively titled “Honeymoon in Shillong.” The filmmakers aim to bring the real-life tragedy to the big screen to shed light on the betrayal and events that led to the killing.

“We agreed to the film because we want the world to know the truth behind my brother’s murder,” Raja’s elder brother, Sachin Raghuvanshi, told reporters. “If we don’t share his story, people may never understand who was innocent and who was guilty.”

Another brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, added that the family also hopes the movie helps correct misconceptions about Meghalaya.

Director Nimbawat stated that the story centers around a shocking betrayal Raja faced shortly after his marriage. “With this film, we want to raise awareness and send a message that such acts of deceit must not be tolerated,” he said.

While the cast remains undisclosed, Nimbawat confirmed that the script is complete. He revealed that the production team plans to shoot 80% of the scenes in Indore and the remaining 20% in various locations across Meghalaya.

In May, Raja travelled to Meghalaya with his wife for their honeymoon. After he was reported missing, authorities launched a search, which ended on June 2 when they discovered his mutilated body in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra (Cherrapunji) area of East Khasi Hills district.

Police arrested eight individuals in connection with the murder, including Sonam and her suspected partner, Raj Kushwaha. The investigation suggested a premeditated act involving multiple accomplices.