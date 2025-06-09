Guwahati: The mother of murdered Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi alleges that her daughter-in-law, Sonam Raghuvanshi, orchestrated the trip to Meghalaya, where authorities later found Raja dead.

Raja’s mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, stated on Monday that Sonam planned their honeymoon to the northeastern state, but surprisingly did not book a return ticket.

On Monday morning, Meghalaya police confirmed that Raja Raghuvanshi’s wife allegedly hired men to kill him during their honeymoon.

According to Meghalaya DGP I Nongrang, Sonam Raghuvanshi surrendered before the Nandganj police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur. Simultaneously, police arrested three other assailants in overnight raids. Of these three, two hail from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and one from Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh.

East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem added that authorities arrested one more person from Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday.

Notably, Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam married on May 11 and departed for Meghalaya on May 20. They went missing on May 23 while vacationing in the Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district. Tragically, Raja’s body was discovered in a gorge on June 2.

Uma Raghuvanshi expressed profound shock at the turn of events, recounting that her son went to Meghalaya at Sonam’s insistence, despite initially not wanting to go on a honeymoon so soon.

“My son had told me that Sonam booked tickets for the trip to Meghalaya… My son also told me that although Sonam had not booked the return ticket for both of them from Meghalaya, they will return to Indore in six to seven days,” she revealed to the media persons.

Sonam’s recent picture from Ghazipur stunned the distraught mother, who noted the absence of any scratch marks on her daughter-in-law, despite Sonam supposedly going missing alongside her murdered son. “I want to hear from Sonam, where, why, and in what condition she left Raja,” Uma Raghuvanshi demanded.

Uma Raghuvanshi cited that Raja and Sonam’s was an arranged marriage, conducted traditionally with mutual consent. She stated that Sonam’s behavior with their family was initially good, leaving them with no reason to suspect her.

“My son was very happy after the marriage. He wanted Sonam as his wife from the bottom of his heart. We still cannot believe that she could get her husband killed. It would have been better if my son had remained unmarried, as it could have saved his life,” she lamented.

Uma Raghuvanshi demands Sonam’s hanging if authorities find her guilty of her son’s murder.

While Raja’s family remains stunned and seeks justice, Sonam’s father maintains his daughter’s innocence and has called for a CBI probe into the matter, indicating a complex investigation ahead.