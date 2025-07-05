Shillong: Vendors and rights activists have expressed concern over the limited business hours set by the Meghalaya High Court for hawkers operating in Shillong’s Police Bazar.

The court had allowed vending on a limited number of days and during specific hours—from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm and from 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm—based on an undertaking submitted by the Meghalaya and Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association (MGSPHSVA). The arrangement is intended to avoid disruption to traffic and pedestrian movement.

Thma U Rangli Juki (TUR) leader Angela Rangad, who supports the vendors’ association, said the fixed hours would adversely impact hawkers’ ability to earn a living. “Only arranging goods and items for sale takes a considerable amount of time. Hawkers and vendors know the best spots and times to do business based on economic viability,” she said.

While the association welcomed the court’s decision to appoint a Special Officer to oversee the process, Rangad said the matter goes beyond just vending hours. “It’s not just about earning a living. It is about life, liberty, and livelihood,” she added.

Rangad criticised the government’s handling of the issue, citing a lack of transparency in the identification of eligible vendors. She reiterated earlier concerns about the digital survey conducted to determine vendor eligibility, stating that these were not addressed. She also questioned the expenditure on vendor infrastructure. “Has the government disclosed how much it spent on constructing stalls for hawkers?” she asked.

She further noted that vendors are ready to relocate if proper arrangements are made and questioned the urgency behind the July 22 relocation deadline. According to her, the broader concern behind the relocation exercise is traffic congestion, and she asked whether the government has ensured that commercial buildings comply with building by-laws, including parking provisions.

Rangad also alleged that the Shillong Municipal Board and district administration have shown a pattern of inconsistent actions ahead of court hearings. “This pattern has continued for years,” she said.

She stated that compensation for vendors under the relocation plan is not an act of sympathy but a legal obligation. “Under the law, relocation compensation is mandatory and the government is legally bound to provide it,” she added.

MGSPHSVA general secretary Shane Thabah raised similar concerns. He said vendors would not be able to conduct their business effectively within the allotted hours. “It takes at least 45 minutes just to bring goods from the godown and another hour to set up the stall,” he said.

He added that the association has consistently called for the government to implement the Street Vendors Act in letter and spirit. “If that happens, there will be no issue,” he said.