Guwahati: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Meghalaya government to submit an affidavit within four weeks outlining the actions it has taken to curb illegal mining in the Khasi Hills region.

Chief Justice B.R. Gavai, along with Justices K. Vinod Chandran and N.V. Anjaria, issued the order after senior advocate K. Parameshwar, serving as amicus curiae, informed the court about rampant and ongoing mining in ecologically sensitive forest areas.

During the hearing, the Assam government’s counsel told the bench that illegal mining activities in Meghalaya were contributing to flooding in Assam, significantly affecting its citizens.

Granting a final opportunity, the bench directed Meghalaya to file a detailed affidavit explaining its steps to prevent illegal mining.

Parameshwar informed the court that a Central Empowered Committee (CEC) team had inspected the area and observed widespread violations, but Meghalaya had failed to respond to the committee’s queries.

In response, the state’s counsel said the CEC visited the site on July 18 and submitted a questionnaire, to which Meghalaya had already replied. However, the bench noted that the CEC had not received the state’s response.

Meghalaya’s counsel also stated that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had already issued a detailed order concerning illegal mining. He maintained that the state had shut down illegal operations and now only permits legal mining.

The court scheduled the next hearing for September.