Guwahati: Actor Ranvir Shorey has urged caution in modern relationships and dating apps, saying now is not the right time to invest emotionally in love, while referencing the recent Meghalaya honeymoon murder case.

Speaking on the YouTube channel Digital Commentary, Shorey said, “I think as the self-defined roles of men and women are being redefined, the distance between them has increased.” He added that relationships between men and women have become increasingly complicated in today’s times.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Referring to recent incidents of domestic violence, he said, “There are so many news reports – in some cases, a wife gets her husband killed with the help of her ex-boyfriend. In others, a husband kills his wife with the help of his family. Anyway, I haven’t been lucky in love, and right now, it’s not a good time to invest in it.”

Shorey compared dating to the stock market, adding, “When the market is down, investors don’t put in money, right? This is like a market downturn – don’t invest anything. These days, it’s such a time when a wife can turn around and say, ‘Even my ex-boyfriend is family,’ and you won’t be able to say anything because there will be ten people supporting her. So this is a down-market phase – better stay home and focus on bodybuilding.”

The 53-year-old actor was previously married to Konkona Sen Sharma. The couple married on September 3, 2010, and welcomed their son Haroon on March 15, 2011. They separated in 2020 but continue to co-parent their child.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In 2024, Shorey had reacted cryptically to rumors linking Konkona with actor Amol Parashar. When a user tweeted, “Konkona Sen Sharma took the best decision to leave Modi bhakt Ranvir Shorey and date Secular Amol Parashar,” Shorey replied simply, “I agree.”

Amol Parashar and Konkona had previously worked together in director Alankrita Srivastava’s film, ‘Dolly Kitty Ke Woh Chamakte Sitare.’