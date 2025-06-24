Guwahati: Vipin Raghuvanshi, elder brother of slain Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, said on Monday that his family plans to move the Meghalaya High Court to demand narco-analysis tests for the main accused, Raja’s wife Sonam, and her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha.

Meghalaya Police have already arrested eight individuals in connection with the high-profile murder, which occurred on May 23 while Raja and Sonam were on their honeymoon in Sohra. Among those in custody are Sonam and Kushwaha, both at the center of the investigation.

Vipin questioned the motive behind the killing, suggesting that the truth could emerge through narco tests on the duo. “We still don’t know why my brother was killed. The narco tests could uncover important details. We will soon file a petition in the Meghalaya High Court seeking court approval for these tests,” he said.

Investigators are exploring both a possible romantic entanglement and financial motives, as the accused may have stood to gain significantly from Raja’s death.

Authorities say Sonam allegedly conspired with Kushwaha and hired three contract killers to murder her husband. The case has triggered outrage nationwide due to its chilling nature and the betrayal involved.

Raja, who owned a transport business, disappeared on May 23 during his honeymoon. Search teams later recovered his decomposed body on June 2 from a deep gorge near Weisawdong Falls in Sohra.

Narco-analysis involves administering sodium pentothal to induce a trance-like state, during which the subject’s ability to lie is suppressed, potentially revealing hidden truths.