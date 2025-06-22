Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Meghalaya Police has apprehended two additional individuals in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, in connection with the ongoing investigation into the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi.

Superintendent of Police (East Khasi Hills) Vivek Syiem confirmed the arrests on Sunday, identifying one of the detainees as a property dealer. Authorities believe this individual rented a flat to Vishal Singh Chauhan, whom they consider one of the main accused in the murder.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, already arrested in connection with the case, reportedly resided at this flat prior to her apprehension.

Authorities suspect the second detained person is the security guard of the apartment complex where the flat is located. Authorities believe this individual possesses crucial information relevant to the case, potentially shedding more light on the circumstances surrounding the murder.

According to police sources, CCTV footage played a significant role in the property dealer’s detention. The footage reportedly shows the property dealer, identified as Silome James, removing a bag belonging to Sonam Raghuvanshi from the flat after the initial arrests.

Police directly link his detention to the disappearance of several items from the premises, raising suspicions of potential evidence tampering or concealment.

Police expect to transport both detainees to Shillong by Sunday evening. Upon their arrival, authorities will produce them before a judge for remand, a critical step in the ongoing legal proceedings.

The Meghalaya Police SIT continues its diligent efforts to piece together the events leading to Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder and bring all responsible parties to justice.