Shillong: The Meghalaya government on Tuesday said that the investigation into the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi has entered a crucial phase, with police examining angles beyond the initially suspected motive of a love affair.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who also holds the Home portfolio, confirmed that three more individuals have been arrested in Madhya Pradesh.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Meghalaya: SIT to reconstruct crime scene in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

One of them has been identified as Lokendra Singh Tomar, the owner of a flat in Indore where Raja’s wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, is believed to have stayed between May 25 and June 7.

“Yes, the investigation is still on. As you are aware, the court has granted judicial custody to all five accused persons. The investigation is ongoing, so let us wait and see,” Tynsong told reporters.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He added that the three recently arrested individuals are being brought to Shillong for further investigation, as preliminary findings suggest their involvement in the case.

When asked whether the motive extends beyond a suspected love angle, Tynsong said, “We are yet to come to any conclusion. Let us see from all angles. I’m not talking only about the love angle, but even beyond that. Right now, I can’t say anything. Let the investigation be completed, and once that is done, the truth will come out.”

Also Read: Meghalaya govt bans rental of private vehicles for commercial use

The Meghalaya police have so far arrested eight people in connection with the case.

The accused include Anand Singh Kurmi, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Lokendra Singh Tomar, Silome James, Balla Ahirwar, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and Raj Singh Kushwaha.

Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam were married on May 11 and travelled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon on May 20. They were reported missing on May 23 from Sohra in East Khasi Hills district. Raja’s body was found in a deep gorge on June 2. Sonam was arrested from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on June 9.

The case is being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Meghalaya Police.