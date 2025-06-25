Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised a piece of Ryndia Silk fabric gifted by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, describing it as a powerful emblem of the state’s cultural richness and heritage.

In a letter dated June 24, 2025, Modi acknowledged the significance of the handcrafted silk and expressed his heartfelt appreciation. “Your thoughtfulness is touching and deeply appreciated,” he wrote, commending the CM’s gesture.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Prime Minister emphasized Ryndia Silk’s global potential, noting its eco-friendly production and ethical value. He remarked that the fabric’s minimal environmental footprint and sustainable crafting practices make it highly relevant in today’s world.

Modi also highlighted the recent grant of the Geographical Indication (GI) tag to Ryndia Silk, calling it a major step toward promoting indigenous and traditional products on a global platform.

Reflecting on his visits to Meghalaya, the Prime Minister spoke fondly of the state’s scenic beauty, the warmth of its people, and the energy of its youth.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Whenever I have visited Meghalaya, I have been overwhelmed by the affection of the people, the pristine natural beauty, and the unlimited potential of its energetic youth,” Modi wrote in his letter.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to the state’s development, Modi said, “Together, we will continue to serve the people of the state and ensure that Meghalaya plays a key role in the creation of Viksit Bharat (Developed India).”

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma shared his gratitude on the social media platform X. He wrote, “Grateful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji for recognizing Ryndia — Meghalaya’s GI-tagged Eri silk, handwoven by Ri-Bhoi District’s women weavers. Thanks to designer KINIHO for reinterpreting our heritage with care and creativity.”

Grateful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji for recognizing Ryndia — Meghalaya’s GI-tagged Eri silk, handwoven by Ri-Bhoi District’s women weavers. Thanks to designer KINIHO for reinterpreting our heritage with care and creativity. @JM_Scindia @gssjodhpur… pic.twitter.com/2dH9XelD2J — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 25, 2025