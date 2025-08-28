Shillong: More than 3,300 Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) schools in Meghalaya have submitted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to come under the direct management of the state education department, a teachers’ body said on Wednesday.

According to the Meghalaya SSA Schools Association (MSSASA), of the total, 3,034 schools are community-managed while 298 are run by religious institutions or private bodies.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the commissioner and secretary of the education department, MSSASA president Aristotle Rymbai said the department has already received NOCs from 298 privately or religiously managed schools expressing their willingness to transfer management to the government.

Rymbai further said the Association has pressed for the introduction of a proper pay scale for SSA teachers.

“We are happy as the commissioner and secretary showed us a presentation indicating that a proposal on pay scales has been prepared. After the Assembly session, the proposal will be sent to the finance department and then to the cabinet for approval,” he added.

On the rationalisation of SSA and government schools, he said the process was underway, with some districts already redeploying teachers from schools with single-digit enrolment to institutions with higher student strength.

Meghalaya currently has 5,131 lower primary (LP) and upper primary (UP) SSA schools.