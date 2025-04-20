Shillong: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has sought to alleviate concerns regarding the proposed introduction of railway lines in the Northeastern state, asserting that the project will not lead to uncontrolled influx of outsiders.

This statement comes amidst persistent apprehensions from pressure groups and sections of the local population who fear demographic changes.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Tynsong clarified that the railway issue has been subject to misinterpretation. “We need railways, but it doesn’t mean outsiders will automatically settle here. If that were the case, I would also oppose it,” he stated on Saturday.

He emphasized the need for informed and transparent discussions with all stakeholders to address the public’s anxiety.

Acknowledging the sensitive nature of the debate, Tynsong reiterated the state government’s commitment to respecting the people’s will.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“We have always stood by the people’s wishes. On this issue too, no decision will be imposed,” he assured.

The introduction of railways in Meghalaya has faced years of opposition, notably from groups like the KSU and the FKJGP, who fear the project could dilute the tribal-majority state’s identity through increased non-indigenous settlement.