Shillong: Nine out of Meghalaya’s 12 districts recorded deficient rainfall in August, raising concerns over the state’s shrinking monsoon and rising temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that September may bring some relief, but the improvement is expected to be limited.

Among the districts, South West Khasi Hills was the only one to record surplus rainfall, receiving 270.40 cm against the normal 146.74 cm — an 84% increase that placed it in the ‘large excess’ category.

Six districts fell into the ‘deficient’ category: North Garo Hills (-56%), West Garo Hills (-56%), West Khasi Hills (-55%), East Jaiñtia Hills (-54%), Ri-Bhoi (-42%), and East Khasi Hills (-29%). Meanwhile, South West Garo Hills (-75%) and West Jaintia Hills (-74%) were categorised under ‘large deficiency’.

Even Meghalaya’s traditionally wet areas experienced a shortfall. East Khasi Hills, which normally receives 373.32 cm in August, recorded only 265.75 cm.

West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hills, typically above 370 cm, managed just 95.93 cm and 170.35 cm, respectively. Only East Garo Hills (-12%) and South Garo Hills (-1%) received rainfall within the normal range.

The IMD has forecasted heavier showers from the second week of September but warned that temperatures are likely to remain above seasonal norms.

Last year was the hottest on record for Meghalaya, averaging 1.125°C above the 30-year baseline, while both 2021 and 2022 were also among the warmest years.